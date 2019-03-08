Video

WATCH as 'adorable' westies wag their tails as they take a wander

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

This weekend westie owners from far and wide brought their beloved dogs together for a stroll around an Essex park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The third Westie Walk around High Woods country park in Colchester on Saturday, attracted 71 of the breed who happily walked along with their owners.

At the start of their wander around the park the dogs were given a bag of special treats and a certificate and there were plenty of shady spots along the route where they were able to cool down.

Amanda Doyland, who organises the Colchester Westie Walks alongside Shirley and Karl Upsher said: ""We all enjoy our westies so much and walking together and it is just a sight to see all these westies and to see how different they all look as well."

Miss Doyland who was joined on the walk by her westies Smirnoff and Brandi said: " Westies are very naughty, very mischievous and very stubborn, but they are so adorable."

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Saturday's walk raised £262 for the Westie Charity UK - thanks to raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

To find out about the Colchester Westie Walks planned for spring and autumn 2020, please visit their Facebook page.

Read more: Have you got space in your life for 'sweet but shy' Hyper?

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Amanda Doyland is part of a team of organisers who run the event. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Amanda Doyland is part of a team of organisers who run the event. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Westie dogs takeover High Woods Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch: