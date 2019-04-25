Thunderstorms

Pretty garden spruced up for spring by volunteers

25 April, 2019 - 20:35
The garden project day at Hillcroft House in Stowmarket. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

The garden project day at Hillcroft House in Stowmarket. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Archant

A care home garden was given a day-long spring clean so residents can enjoy the outdoors during the summer.

Residents, staff and volunteers all joined in the “garden project day” at Hillcroft House residential home to help clear out garden beds that had become rotten over the winter.

Amanda Atkins, manager of the care home in Finborough Road, Stowmarket – which is run by Healthcare Homes – said: “Everyone really enjoyed getting stuck in.

“Together we removed several rotten raised garden beds and levelled and prepared the garden, ready for replanting of spring and summer bedding plants.

“It was a special day and everyone really enjoyed getting involved and making a difference. It was very rewarding at the end of the day to stand back and see the fruits of our labour.

“We all enjoyed some hearty food afterwards.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who got involved for their hard work, including a special thanks to Caroline, her dad and her son Charlie and Alison – all family member – who provided much deserved donuts for our tea break. They were delicious.”

