WATCH: Bomb squad detonate 24 WW2 incendiary grenades found buried in Suffolk field

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 28 May 2019

SIP Grenades were discovered and detonated in Sibton by British Army Bomb Disposal Experts, Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

The bomb squad safely detonated dozens of incendiary grenades found buried in a field in Sibton near Saxmundham on Bank Holiday Monday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk police and the British Army's bomb disposal team were called to the scene in a field off Halesworth Road at around 12.10am on Monday, May 27, following the discovery of 24 self-igniting phosphorous grenades (SIP Grenades).

The World War Two era explosives were removed from the area by the bomb squad and detonated safely in a two foot deep trench.

Firefighters were on hand as the material the grenades contain continues to burn long after they have been detonated.

Fire crews have returned to the scene this morning to make sure what is left of the grenades burns away safely.

The Home Guard hid caches of SIP grenades during the war for use in the event of an invasion.

The fire service has posted dramatic footage of the grenades being detonated on social media.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service we asked to assist with an incident at Halesworth Road, Sibton on Monday.

"A box of SIP (self-igniting phosphorus) grenades which had been previously buried was uncovered.

"24 WWII era grenades were removed by bomb disposal teams and taken to another location for safe detonation, where they were placed in a 2 foot deep trench.

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance as the grenades will produce a flame once detonated.

"The fire service continues to monitor the site as the fuel continues to burn away."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called shortly after 10.55pm on Monday, May 27 following reports of self igniting phosphorus grenades which had been located on land off Halesworth Road.

"Officers attended and the bomb disposal team were made aware.

"The fire service were called due to the volatility of the items. "The bomb disposal team arrived at around 1pm and conducted a controlled explosion."

She said officers left the scene at around 8pm.

