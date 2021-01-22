Driver taken to hospital after car ploughs into tree
Published: 10:56 AM January 22, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A motorist has been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a tree on the B1080 at Holbrook, outside of Ipswich.
Officers were called to the scene near the Royal Hospital School at 7.20am on Friday, Suffolk police said.
Three fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations also attended the incident.
The road was closed by police as the driver, who had become trapped in the vehicle, was removed.
An air ambulance landed at the nearby school, but the motorist's injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
You may also want to watch:
The driver was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
Police reopened the road at 10.15am after the vehicle was recovered.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 2 Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?
- 3 Electricity restored to almost 500 homes following power cut
- 4 Controversial plans that would double village in size set for approval
- 5 Covid rate falling across Suffolk and north Essex
- 6 Infection rates drop in Suffolk as UK records deadliest day of pandemic
- 7 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
- 8 'His attitude wasn't professional at the end... but we wish him luck at Ipswich' - Barnsley boss on Thomas loan
- 9 Concerns for welfare of missing man
- 10 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus