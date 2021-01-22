News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Driver taken to hospital after car ploughs into tree

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:56 AM January 22, 2021   
The road was closed by police as the vehicle was recovered

The road was closed by police as the vehicle was recovered - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A motorist has been taken to hospital after a car ploughed into a tree on the B1080 at Holbrook, outside of Ipswich.

Officers were called to the scene near the Royal Hospital School at 7.20am on Friday, Suffolk police said.

Three fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations also attended the incident.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle following the crash

The driver was trapped in the vehicle following the crash - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The road was closed by police as the driver, who had become trapped in the vehicle, was removed.

An air ambulance landed at the nearby school, but the motorist's injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

The driver was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Police reopened the road at 10.15am after the vehicle was recovered.

