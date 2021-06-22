News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Home plan for village pub shelved

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM June 22, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM June 22, 2021
The Ivy House in Stradbroke, near Eye, which was set to be converted into a home

Plans to convert Ivy house pub in Stradbroke into a home after it was left "unviable" by the Covid pandemic have been withdrawn.

Egil and Sue Stenseth, who own the Ivy House in Wilby Road, had listed the pub for sale for £365,000 last year after deciding to retire.

The husband and wife couple had managed the business for 13 years after previously running Brandeston's Queen's Head.

After no buyer for the pub was found, Mr and Mrs Stenseth applied to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to convert it into a home.

They argued the business had suffered a "heavy decline in trade" over the years and the pandemic had put it in an "unviable commercial position beyond the point of return".

Stradbroke Parish Council had outlined its opposition to the conversion plans and said it would seek to register the property as an asset of community value - which would give neighbours the chance to take over the pub.

The planning application was withdrawn from Mid Suffolk last week.


