Published: 3:21 PM April 26, 2021

Home testing kits are now available from all libraries across Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Coronavirus home testing kits are now available from libraries and pharmacies across Suffolk.

People are now able to get free lateral flow kits from any library in the county or from any of the 136 NHS pharmacies.

Director of public health for Suffolk, Stuart Keeble, said: "I urge the public to play their part in the fight against Covid-19 by testing regularly and these schemes will help them do so.

"We want to make testing as easy and accessible to the community as possible, which is why we are making lateral flow devices available in libraries and particularly in those areas that previously had a testing centre."

As non-essential shops, pubs, and gyms reopened in England on Monday, April 12, with Suffolk bosses also asked to sign up to the Yes2Test scheme, which asks businesses to commit to workforce testing.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: “We were happy to work with Suffolk County Council to ensure people across the county can access home testing kits from our libraries.

"Regular testing is a vital part of controlling the spread of coronavirus and offering free testing kits from libraries can help to ensure people can access them easily.

"Pharmacy Collect is another way of making it easy to test - pharmacies, like libraries are at the heart of our communities."