Royal honours for Suffolk's community heroes, top firms and charities

Published: 7:00 PM September 21, 2021

Covid-19 heroes, a knife crime campaigner, and inspiring community figures were among those to receive royal honours for their outstanding work.

The Suffolk recipients had all been recognised in the New Year or Queen's Birthday Honours over the last 18 months - but presentation ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, dignitaries gathered at Bruisyard Hall for a special celebration which not only included the investitures, but also acknowledged other royal honours awarded to Suffolk businesses and voluntary organisations.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, hosted the event and praised the work and achievements of those recognised.

She said: "Today has seen the most extraordinary gathering of Suffolk's talent, compassion and commitment to community. It makes me very proud of this wonderful county and all those who have merited an honour from HM The Queen."

The full list of recipients were:

MBE Investitures

Shirley McGreal – For services to tackling youth violence, knife crime and poverty

Maxwell Milburn – For services to fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds

British Empire Medals

Robert Feltwell – For services to the Community in Bentley

Janet Holden – For services to public libraries

Lesley Utting – Instructor and detachment Commander, Suffolk Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to young people

Kenneth Ashby – Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity.

Pearl Brunning – For services to the community in Eriswell

Richard Fawcett – Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries.

Stephen Gee – Biomedical scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response

David Howse – Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to policing

Brenda Jackson – For services to the community in Woodbridge

Christine Shand – For services to the community in Newmarket

Doreen Twitchett – For services to the community in Lavenham.

There was also acknowledgment at the ceremony for the outstanding Suffolk businesses which received the Queen's Award for Enterprise

Queens Award for Enterprise

Adnams

Ant Group

Chorus Intelligence

The PCE Group

Pipeshield International

Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Butley Ferrymen

Home-start in Suffolk

The Hour Community, Framlingham

Inside Out

Success After Stroke

