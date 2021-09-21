Gallery
Royal honours for Suffolk's community heroes, top firms and charities
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Covid-19 heroes, a knife crime campaigner, and inspiring community figures were among those to receive royal honours for their outstanding work.
The Suffolk recipients had all been recognised in the New Year or Queen's Birthday Honours over the last 18 months - but presentation ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, dignitaries gathered at Bruisyard Hall for a special celebration which not only included the investitures, but also acknowledged other royal honours awarded to Suffolk businesses and voluntary organisations.
Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, hosted the event and praised the work and achievements of those recognised.
She said: "Today has seen the most extraordinary gathering of Suffolk's talent, compassion and commitment to community. It makes me very proud of this wonderful county and all those who have merited an honour from HM The Queen."
The full list of recipients were:
MBE Investitures
Shirley McGreal – For services to tackling youth violence, knife crime and poverty
Maxwell Milburn – For services to fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds
British Empire Medals
Robert Feltwell – For services to the Community in Bentley
Most Read
- 1 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
- 2 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
- 3 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
- 4 Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash
- 5 New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres
- 6 Ndaba on Salford, Neville's advice, his brush with Ronaldo-mania and his goal of reaching the Ipswich Town first-team
- 7 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 8 Exhausted farmers cool off the combines after gruelling harvest
- 9 'We are sorry' - Council apologises for letting SEND children in Suffolk down
- 10 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
Janet Holden – For services to public libraries
Lesley Utting – Instructor and detachment Commander, Suffolk Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to young people
Kenneth Ashby – Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity.
Pearl Brunning – For services to the community in Eriswell
Richard Fawcett – Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries.
Stephen Gee – Biomedical scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response
David Howse – Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to policing
Brenda Jackson – For services to the community in Woodbridge
Christine Shand – For services to the community in Newmarket
Doreen Twitchett – For services to the community in Lavenham.
There was also acknowledgment at the ceremony for the outstanding Suffolk businesses which received the Queen's Award for Enterprise
Queens Award for Enterprise
Adnams
Ant Group
Chorus Intelligence
The PCE Group
Pipeshield International
Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
The Butley Ferrymen
Home-start in Suffolk
The Hour Community, Framlingham
Inside Out
Success After Stroke