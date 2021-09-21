News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Royal honours for Suffolk's community heroes, top firms and charities



Brad Jones

Published: 7:00 PM September 21, 2021   
HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Pearl May Brunning receiving

Pearl Brunning receiving her BEM for services to the community in Eriswell, Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Covid-19 heroes, a knife crime campaigner, and inspiring community figures were among those to receive royal honours for their outstanding work.

The Suffolk recipients had all been recognised in the New Year or Queen's Birthday Honours over the last 18 months - but presentation ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, dignitaries gathered at Bruisyard Hall for a special celebration which not only included the investitures, but also acknowledged other royal honours awarded to Suffolk businesses and voluntary organisations.

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk with all receipients of medals and honours. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Clare, Countess of Euston, with recipients of medals and honours at Bruisyard Hall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, hosted the event and praised the work and achievements of those recognised.

She said: "Today has seen the most extraordinary gathering of Suffolk's talent, compassion and commitment to community. It makes me very proud of this wonderful county and all those who have merited an honour from HM The Queen."

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Shirley McGreal has received

Shirley McGreal has received an MBE For Services to Tackling Youth Violence, Knife Crime and Poverty. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The full list of recipients were: 

MBE Investitures 
Shirley McGreal – For services to tackling youth violence, knife crime and poverty

Maxwell Milburn – For services to fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds

British Empire Medals 
Robert Feltwell – For services to the Community in Bentley

Janet Holden – For services to public libraries

Lesley Utting – Instructor and detachment Commander, Suffolk Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to young people

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. L-R Richard Sperrin- Fawc

Richard Fawcett, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, and Maxwell Milburn MBE. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kenneth Ashby – Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity.

Pearl Brunning – For services to the community in Eriswell

Richard Fawcett – Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries.

Stephen Gee – Biomedical scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. David Howse, Special Inspect

David Howse, Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary, receiving his BEM for voluntary service to policing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

David Howse – Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to policing

Brenda Jackson – For services to the community in Woodbridge

Christine Shand – For services to the community in Newmarket

Doreen Twitchett – For services to the community in Lavenham.

Kenneth Edward Ashby, Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, received his BEM for services

Kenneth Ashby received his BEM for services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also acknowledgment at the ceremony for the outstanding Suffolk businesses which received the Queen's Award for Enterprise

Queens Award for Enterprise
Adnams

Ant Group

Chorus Intelligence

The PCE Group

Pipeshield International

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall.Butley Ferry's longest servin

Butley Ferry's longest serving ferrymen, Brian, and Juliet Johnson. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
The Butley Ferrymen

Home-start in Suffolk

The Hour Community, Framlingham

Inside Out

Success After Stroke

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Maxwell John Milburn receivi

Maxwell Milburn receiving his MBE - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Stephen Christopher Gee, Bi

Stephen Gee, Biomedical Scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, receiving his BEM for services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Robert Leslie Feltwell rece

Robert Feltwell receiving his BEM For Services to the Community in Bentley. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Janet Holden receiving her B

Janet Holden receiving her BEM for services to Public Libraries. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lesley Utting has received a BEM for Voluntary Service to Young People. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lesley Utting has received a BEM for Voluntary Service to Young People. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Kenneth Edward Ashby, Lately

Kenneth Ashby receiving his BEM for services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Brenda Ann Jackson receiving

Brenda Jackson receiving her BEM for services to the community in Woodbridge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Doreen Peggy Twitchett for s

Doreen Twitchett for services to the community in Lavenham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's investiture ceremony at Bruisyard Hall. Christine Elizabeth Shand re

Christine Shand receiving her BEM for services to the community in Newmarket. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown





