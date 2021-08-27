Why we are celebrating Suffolk pubs, restaurants and cafes

Published: 5:22 PM August 27, 2021

Philip Turner of the Chestnut Group is looking forward to reopening all his pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The hospitality industry is still fighting back after months of lockdown and ensuing restrictions - and we want to celebrate those bring us quality service despite the pressures they have faced.

As a nation, we will celebrate pubs, restaurants and cafes on National Hospitality Day - being held on Saturday, September 18.

And here at Archant Suffolk we are asking you to nominate your Hospitality Heroes as we celebrate the businesses that put our county on the map, serve up quality, unique food and open their doors to us week in, week out while dealing with shortages, recruitment issues and Covid restrictions.

When is National Hospitality Day?

National Hospitality Day is a nationwide celebration of our brilliant and resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars, and the suppliers that support them.

The campaign will support the food and drinks sector in the lead up to a huge party on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

This day is designed to get people across the country supporting our great pubs, restaurants, hotels, cafes and eateries that we know have suffered terribly – and continue to do so – due to the pandemic.

Until last March, we took our favourite destinations for granted. Now, our restaurants, hotels and pubs are back – but they need the nation’s support if they are to survive and thrive.

National Hospitality Day is a chance for people to say “welcome back – we’ve missed you” by voting with their feet.

It will be a collective shout-out for the places we’ve all missed – and a financial shot in the arm for a sector that’s been hit hardest by coronavirus.

On September 18, people are encouraged to visit their local hospitality venues to show their support for the stricken industry – and to help businesses that have been thrown to their knees by COVID-19.

Organisers are asking the nation to 'go out to help out!'

The charities involved and how to donate

All monies generated by National Hospitality Day will be divided between four participating charities: the Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, the Licensed Trade Charity, and Springboard.

Together, they other lifelines to the people and businesses behind UK hospitality.

Hospitality Action was established in 1837 and has since offered vital assistance to all who work, or have worked, within the sector in the UK.

The charity is there for chefs, waiters, housekeepers and managers, as well as concierges, receptionists and kitchen porters. It's also there for every sommelier, bartender, catering assistant and cook across the UK.

Whether you work in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars or cafés, schools, hospitals or event venues, Hospitality Action is there to give you the help, advice and support you need whenever times get tough.

Visit www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk for more about Hospitality Action Day 2021, and www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk/donation/ to donate.

By supporting your favourite local place on National Hospitality Day you will be helping a struggling business back on its feet.

You will also be supporting a coalition of the main industry charities who support those hardest hit by the events of the last 18 months.



