Plans re-submitted for 75 new homes in Rendlesham

The plans would see 75 new homes built in Rendlesham Picture: CCD LTD. Archant

A bid to build 75 new homes in Rendlesham has been resubmitted to planners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new development would sit north of existing homes on Gardenia Close and Garden Square.

It would also include 165 car parking spaces and a play area.

Documents submitted to planners on behalf of the applicant, Capital Community Developments, indicate that the new development would take around three years to construct.

An application was previously made for a development on the site last June but was refused by authorities three months later.

At the time Suffolk Coastal District Council was concerned that the site would overdeveloped if it let the plans go ahead with the council preferring a smaller estate of around 50 homes.

It also raised concerns about the level of affordable housing on the site and the properties' design which was described as poor in the initial application.

Now, however, the developers say that they have worked through the issues listed in the application with council officials.

The latest application includes an increased number of affordable homes on the site from 20 to 25 with the document stating that the developers had “denied themselves perfectly legitimate profit margins in order to satisfy planning requirements”.

In addition to this there were a number of changes to some of the building designs to reduce concerns about homes being overlooked and overshadowed by proposed architectural features.

Parker Planning Services Ltd, which resubmitted the plans on behalf of the applicant. said it was happy with the resubmission.

A spokesman for the company said: “Parker Planning Services Ltd. were pleased to resubmit this planning application which, echoing recent trends in planning at the local and national levels, embodies the sustainable Garden Village approach to housing development.

“The applicants have benefitted from further pre-application discussions with the council and have focussed on making design and layout changes in response to the planning department's advice whilst also confirming key matters of fact and principle and look forward to their planning application being determined positively in due course.”

A decision on the future of the site will be taken in the next few months.