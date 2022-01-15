Deadline extension for responses to 279 homes plan

Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

The deadline for responses to a plan for up to 279 homes on farmland at Needham Market has been extended after a successful application by town councillors.

The plans were put forward by a consortium of landowners for a 37-acre plot on the south eastern outskirts of Needham Market.

Documents prepared by Parker Planning Services say: "The provision of up to 279 dwellings would give rise to employment during the construction phase of the development.

"Furthermore, future occupiers of the development would be likely to use local services and facilities. Both factors will be of benefit to the local economy, furthering the economic dimension of sustainable development."

However, the plans have faced backlash, with over 70 objections already lodged on Babergh and Mid Suffolk's planning portal.

A statement from Needham Town Council said: "Needham Market Town Council has successfully applied to Mid Suffolk District Council for an extension to the deadline for its response to be submitted to Planning Application DC/21/06882, which proposes the development of up to 279 dwelling on agricultural land north of Barking Road.

"The planning application was registered with the district council just before the Christmas/New Year period with the original consultation response deadline set for 11 January 2022, which would not have allowed the town council opportunity to carry out meaningful consultation with its community prior to the need to submit a response.

"With the response deadline now extended to Friday 11 February, the town council is to host an open public consultation meeting on Monday 7 February starting at 7pm, in Needham Market Community Centre.

"Covid guidance will be adhered to. If members of the community are unable to attend, whether that is due to Covid concerns or any other reason, the town council is happy to receive their thoughts at a consultation desk which will be sited in the Community Centre prior to the public meeting, or via email, telephone or letter.

"It is important to mention any comment sent to the town council should not be used as a substitute for formally registering comment with the district council itself. The district council planning decision process will take account only or those comments submitted directly to it."

The full planning documents can be found here.