Nine homes set to be built in village
Published: 7:30 AM February 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A developer has launched a bid to build nine homes in Worlingworth.
Springfield Residential has submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission for the scheme on land south-west of Pipers Meadow and Old Stores Close.
The half-hectare of farmland in the village is currently vacant.
As well as the homes, the developer has proposed constructing a new access road to the site from Pipers Meadow.
Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the scheme would involve a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes, creating 26 parking spaces.
