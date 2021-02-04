News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Nine homes set to be built in village

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:30 AM February 4, 2021   
The homes are set to be built in disused farmland in Worlingworth

The homes are set to be built in disused farmland in Worlingworth

A developer has launched a bid to build nine homes in Worlingworth.

Springfield Residential has submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission for the scheme on land south-west of Pipers Meadow and Old Stores Close.

The half-hectare of farmland in the village is currently vacant.

As well as the homes, the developer has proposed constructing a new access road to the site from Pipers Meadow.

Planning documents submitted alongside the proposals said the scheme would involve a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes, creating 26 parking spaces.


