Proposal for 73 park homes on former business park site

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM January 18, 2021   
There are proposals to site up to 73 mobile homes on land at Great Bricett Business Park. - Credit: Google

An application has been made to bring up to 73 park homes to the Great Bricett Business Park site, near Wattisham.

The seven-acre site,  in the centre of Great Bricett, already has outline planning permission for up to 51 dwellings, including 35% affordable housing.

However, Birch Park Homes has put in an application to site up to 73 prefabricated bungalows on the site instead, each with a single car parking space. The site would be landscaped, and access would be via the existing site access.

The application says the existing Nissen hut-style buildings on the site, most of which pre-date 1945,  would be demolished. It adds: "The units have recently been vacated, and there are no current plans for their reoccupation."

The application says: "The proposed modular bungalows represent a low-cost form of housing which can be sold in a way which is compatible with affordable housing."

