Go-ahead for 65 new homes in Brantham

Land south of Slough Road in Brantham where 65 homes are to be built - Credit: Google Maps

Final approval has been granted for 65 homes in a south Suffolk village.

Babergh District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday granted approval of the reserved matters – landscaping, appearance, layout and scale – of Matthew Homes Ltd’s application for 65 homes south off Slough Road in Brantham.

Outline plans were refused by the committee in October 2019 because of fears it would fill the space between Brantham and East End villages, but granted on appeal by the Planning Inspectorate.

The proposals, approved by eight votes to one at Wednesday’s Babergh committee, include 25 four-bedroom properties, 21 three-bed, 15 two-bed and four-one bed homes. It includes 23 affordable homes – one more than agreed at outline stage.

In its application, Matthew Homes Ltd said: “The proposed development

at Slough Road seeks to deliver a sustainable scheme that will integrate and contribute a positive site to Barbegh Council.”

It said the plans have been informed by the Suffolk Design Guide, and added it “will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of this part of the Babergh district”.

Mal Bridgeman, from Brantham Parish Council, called for a number of improvements, including some affordable housing reserved for people living in Brantham, tandem parking spaces to be redesigned as side-by-side, and having the affordable homes more evenly distributed.

The parish also called for electric vehicle charging to be provided for all homes, as six will not have plug-in points.

Twenty public objections were also received.

The developers agreed to liaise with the councils over ensuring some affordable housing was for Brantham locals, and also agreed to provide a defibrillator on the development at the request of the planning committee.

The developers have been approached for comment.



