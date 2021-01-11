News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Builder extends home deposit help for NHS workers in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:18 PM January 11, 2021   
A flag at one of Barratt and David Wilson Homes' developments to thank NHS employees

A flag at one of Barratt and David Wilson Homes' developments to thank NHS employees

Suffolk homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has announced it is extending its 5% deposit contribution for NHS workers.

The company started the scheme last year at the height of the pandemic to thank NHS staff. Initially, it was due to finish at the end of December, but it is now being extended for another six months.

The builder has helped 63 NHS workers in Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire via the scheme so far, while 1,000 staff have been helped nationally.

The scheme works by offering NHS workers a 5% deposit contribution up to £15,000. Anyone wishing to apply should make an appointment to speak to a sales adviser.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is currently building homes at developments including Hunter’s Chase in Red Lodge and Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds, and will soon be launching the Abbots Green development in Woolpit.

