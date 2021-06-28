112 homes set to be built in village

Published: 5:30 AM June 28, 2021

A developer has outlined proposals to build up to 112 homes in a small village in west Suffolk.

Land Allocation Ltd is planning to build the estate on a five-acre agricultural field south-east of Rookery Drove in Beck Row, between Lakenheath and Mildenhall.

A planning application for the scheme was submitted to West Suffolk Council last week.

A total of the 34 homes would be classed as affordable if the plans are approved in line with West Suffolk planning policy.

Planning documents submitted with the application argued the development would not pose a risk to highway safety and would not impact neighbour's amenity.

The documents added: "The size and positioning of the proposed dwellings have been carefully selected to respond to the topography of the site, with a focus on providing connected, functional amenity space.

"Given its location on the edge of the existing settlement, the proposed development sits comfortably within the existing landscape.

"The proposed development will not result in any significant adverse impacts on any designated ecological, landscape or heritage assets, and will not result in any detrimental impacts on highway safety, flood risk or residential amenity.

"The site is situated within a sustainable location and is easily accessible."