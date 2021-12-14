Plans revealed for Belle Vue House retirement home and apartments

CGI designs of what the new retirement homes in Sudbury's Belle Vue Park could look like. Picture: CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING - Credit: CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING

Formal plans for a retirement home and sheltered accommodation in Sudbury's Belle Vue Park have been submitted to Babergh District Council by developers.

Churchill Retirement Living’s proposal to turn Belle Vue House into two homes and redevelop the old swimming pool site into 42 retirement apartments was selected by Babergh District Council’s cabinet from six tenders put forward earlier this year.

Gary Day, land design and planning director with Churchill said: “We have been working hard with local stakeholders on our plans for the redevelopment of this site to meet the urgent need for new housing in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

“Our specialist retirement apartments will help improve the health and wellbeing of those older people from the local area who choose to live there, creating a vibrant new community near the heart of town and enabling local older people to enjoy an independent, active lifestyle for longer.

“Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, creating local jobs, increasing high street spend and boosting the housing market by enabling downsizers to free up under-occupied properties. We are looking forward to bringing all these benefits to Sudbury.”

The proposals feature an L-shaped design for the retirement home building three and four storeys in height.

It includes 27 one-bedroom homes and 15 two-bedroom apartments.

Churchill has also confirmed that the Belle Vue House conversion to two homes is to be carried out by McCabe & Able – a local developer specialising in the restoration of period properties.

It represents the redevelopment of a brownfield site, while its close location to Sudbury town centre means it has good access to services, Churchill’s application said.

Discussions around a new use for Belle Vue House and the swimming pool site have proved divisive for months after the collapse of plans last summer for a hotel to be established on the pool section.

The council’s bid for Government Land Release Fund cash for retirement homes there four months before a cabinet decision was uncovered by the Belle Vue Action Group which said it demonstrated concerns about the process. The council said the due process was followed.

Consultees including local residents, the town council and both county and district council departments such as highways and environmental health will now submit their comments before the application is considered by committee next year.