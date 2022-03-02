Planners to decide on 366 new edge-of-town homes

Bounded by the dock spur roundabout, A14 Port of Felixstowe Road, Candlet Road and Walton High Street, the 30-acre site for Bloor Homes 366-home scheme at Felixstowe - Credit: GOOGLE EARTH

Final plans for more than 350 new homes are set for approval - despite community leaders' ongoing anger over access for construction lorries for the estate.

Seven years ago Felixstowe Town Council flagged traffic safety concerns over the proposed development if all lorries to and from the site were permitted to use the High Street and Trimley High Road.

Both are already extremely busy and include vehicles travelling to a high school and primary school.

Councillors said a new roundabout for the main access onto the A154 Walton bypass Candlet Road should be built before work on the homes started.

However, they were ignored by district council planners - and outline planning permission and legal agreements said the roundabouts must be built by the time 100 homes are ready and the spine road by the 150th home completed.

The 30-acre Walton Green North site at Felixstowe will soon be built on - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Bloor Homes has now put in final details for the homes - including density, layout, design and landscaping - on the 30-acre site bounded by Candlet Road, Walton High Street, and the A14.

The town council has recommended refusal and said it was "extremely disappointed" that its "long-standing, and soundly-based" desire over construction traffic had been ignored.

It said: "However, on behalf of many elements of the community of the town that we represent, we strongly assert that this remains the only acceptable course. Therefore, the development should not commence until that roundabout is provided."

Despite the town council's concerns, an extraordinary meeting of East Suffolk Council's planning committee on Monday (March 7) is being recommended to approve the final plans for the estate on land once earmarked for a Tesco superstore.

Members of the public visiting an exhibition of the earliest plans for the Walton Green site - Credit: Su Anderson

Originally proposed as 385 homes, the development has been reduced to 366, including 88 affordable properties. Planners say there is a "mix of market and affordable housing across a broad range of bedrooms, house types and tenures" but they remain concerned at the lack of one-bedroom homes (just 18). The majority will be three- and four-bed.

The plans also include a pre-school which is due to be built after 200 homes are complete.

Plans to convert the former listed stables buildings - one of which was wrecked by an arson attack - into business units have outline permission but will be pursued by a different developer.