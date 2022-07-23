Go-ahead set for another 200 Adastral Park site homes

CGI projection showing how the Boulevard entrance to the site will look - Credit: Archant

Community leaders are set to approve detailed plans for nearly 200 homes at the huge Brightwell Lakes development - properties which will be part of the first phase of the project.

East Suffolk Council has agreed that 2,000 homes can be built at the 279-acre site along with a new “all through” school with early years, primary, secondary and sixth form education on 13 acres for more than 1,800 youngsters.

The £100million-plus project will also include a new convenience store, community centre, sports ground, open space, outdoor play areas, community orchards, and a 1.5-acre employment area.

Members of the planning committee south will meet on Tuesday, July 26, to discuss detailed applications from Taylor Wimpey for 195 homes on land to the south and east of Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath.

A conceptual image of how the Adastral Park development might look where the housing meets the edge of green space. Picture: CEG - Credit: Archant

The company already has consent for 122 homes as part of the first phase and expects the first of these to be occupied by 2024.

The applications under discussion on July 26 are for two more first-phase parcels of land off the Central Boulevard spine road of the development - one for 173 homes (including 80 affordable properties) and the other for 22 homes.

Councillors will be asked to approve the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the proposed houses.

Some 96 of the new homes on the 173-home site will be one-bedroom and two-bedroom properties.The masterplan for the Brightwell Lakes site says 41% of all the properties should be one- or two-bed.

Planning officers say plans for these first-phase homes are "considered acceptable, with the aim of providing a well-integrated and sensitively designed scheme, particularly in terms of connectivity and green infrastructure".

The council has a number of planning applications currently being processed concerning Brightwell Lakes The most pressing being the signing off of the details for the development entrance off the A12, spine roads and junction with Ipswich Road.

An acoustic bund will also be built alongside the A12 to protect the homes from traffic noise.

There will also be improvements to the wider road network around the site - £15m of work including widening of lanes and traffic lights at the roundabouts on the A12 from Foxhall to Martlesham, and also at the A12/A14 Seven Hills interchange.



