Project for 500-plus homes next to hospital agreed

Plans for more than 500 homes next to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford have been approved – despite concerns that a new link deemed essential to mitigate congestion may not even be built.

Chelmsford City Council’s planning committee heard the plans for 512 homes would seriously worsen congestion on the already busy Main Road, through Broomfield, without the link road between Woodhouse Lane and the hospital.

The committee heard there are unresolved concerns from the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust around the ongoing maintenance cost of the link road.

The link road would connect the new spine road through the Bloor Homes residential development with the internal estate road of Broomfield Hospital to the south.

Alternative measures have been proposed for a park and ride to and from the hospital to mitigate against traffic if the link road does not happen.

However, the agreement means that if the road is unable to be built and the bus alternative is deemed unacceptable, the committee will have powers to reject the overall plans on the basis of the highway impact.

Bloor Homes says future maintenance of the link road can be addressed through the build licence, and that the discussions on this would continue with the NHS trust to ensure an acceptable position for both parties will be agreed.

The development will include a new neighbourhood centre with healthcare building and early years nursery.




