Children fill time capsule with memories of lockdown
- Credit: Keith Mindham Photography/David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties
Pupils from a Bury St Edmunds primary school have filled a Covid time capsule at a new housing development.
Youngsters from Tollgate Primary buried the capsule at David Wilson Homes’ Marham Park development, to be opened in 2071 - 50 years from now.
With the help of Long Creations, the company distributed booklets for the pupils to complete, talking about the challenges of lockdown and homeschooling, how they’ve felt during the pandemic and what they did to stay in touch with their community.
Headteacher Hannah Brookman said: “The time capsule has provided the children with a perfect opportunity to document what their lives are like, but also life through the pandemic.
"It has also made them think about how life may change over the next 50 years.”
The children included photos and handprints of their families, a bottle of hand sanitiser and a face mask – two items which may be a distant memory for those digging up the capsule in 50 years’ time. Local newspapers were also included.
