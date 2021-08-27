Homes left without water after pump failure
Published: 11:23 AM August 27, 2021
Homes in Bury St Edmunds and surrounding areas have been left with little or no water this morning after a pump failure.
Anglian Water, which provides the water supply, said the problems may persist until noon.
North and east Bury St Edmunds, Culford Heath, Little Livermere, Ampton, Timworth Green, Moreton and Batties Green are all experiencing issues.
The water company's engineers are working to restore the supply as soon as possible.
When it is restored, the firm warned people their water might appear cloudy or discoloured.
Residents should run their taps for a few minutes, after which any discolouration should clear.
