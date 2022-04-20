News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Seaside care home set for conversion to flats

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 3:40 PM April 20, 2022
The care home in Harold Road, Clacton, could be converted into apartments

The care home in Harold Road, Clacton, could be converted into apartments - Credit: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to turn a "grossly unprofitable" seaside care home into seven new apartments.

Applicant Stacey Summer has applied to Tendring District Council to create one three-bed, one two-bed, two studio flats and three one-bed apartments at the property in Harold Road, Clacton on Sea 

Architecture Way Ahead Ltd, for Mrs Summer, said the two-storey property is currently used as a care home but the applicant considers it to be "grossly unprofitable and underutilised following declined and loss of business as a result of Covid-19".

The proposed development would optimise the potential of the property and ensure it is put into effective use, as encouraged by council policy.

Architecture Way Ahead said while the change of use would mean the loss of an employment site, the building was "inherently unsuitable" and not viable for any other form of employment project.

The new accommodation would provide a much-needed housing choice in the area.



Housing News
Planning and Development
Clacton-on-Sea News
Essex

