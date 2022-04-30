Go-ahead for more homes before road improvements ready

Residents are upset that more traffic could be generated on local roads - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A developer has been given the go-ahead to sell 1,400 homes before improving the road network to cope with the extra housing.

Countryside Zest had a ceiling of 1,000 homes that could be occupied until works which includes the replacement of the new bridge on Generals Lane in Chelmsford was completed.

But Essex County Council’s planning committee has now agreed to increase the number of homes that can be occupied before the road is completed from 1,000 to 1,400 homes.

Residents say the White Hart Lane is already been overrun with HGVs from nearby Bulls Lodge Quarry that have to travel down though Springfield while Generals Lane bridge is being rebuilt.

But Countryside Zest says traffic surveys undertaken between 2016 and 2019 have shown the trip generation for each residential unit is lower than predicted.

Councillor Mike Garnett said: “It is an unfortunate circumstance, if we refuse it they are going to stop building housing which is desperately needed and they may not all be occupied. Personally, I don’t think we have any option but to agree.”