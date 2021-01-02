Part of huge 600-home estate takes step forward

Published: 6:00 AM January 2, 2021

The first phase of the Chilton Leys housing development has been approved - Credit: Archant

Plans to build 100 homes in Stowmarket as part of the second phase of a huge housing development have taken another step forward.

Plans to build up to 600 homes on land north of Chilton Leys, were initially voiced in 2013 and work has been carried out on the first and part of the second phase of the development.

Taylor Wimpey, who are behind the plans, are now looking to move their vision closer to completion.

An application for a number of conditions which need to be in place to allow for the next 100 homes to be built, have now been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Planning committee members will now review the plans before permission is either granted or rejected.

The development will also see a local centre, sports pavilion, open space and recreation facilities brought to the area.

An indicative CGI mock-up of what the new Chilton Leys primary school could look like. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS - Credit: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

According to plans, phase one will see 215 homes built in the most north-easterly part of the site.

These properties will be next to land which has been earmarked for a new primary school.

Initial designs for the new school, called Chilton Leys Primary School, were revealed in July 2020.

The school is planned to cater for 210 pupils, however the council says there is opportunity for expansion at the site to enable the school to educate up to 420 pupils to meet future population growth in the area.

It also includes a 60-place pre-school, rising to 90 places in future.

Phase two plans for the site have been split into two smaller developments.

The first of these phases, known as 2a has already been permitted and work has begun on another 175 homes on the site.

Further to those houses, the current application, known as 2b, will see a further 100 properties built, if the conditions are permitted.

In addition to housing, Taylor Wimpey have also gained permission to build a main spine road, emergency access, drainage and attenuation, a pumping station and other utilities.

