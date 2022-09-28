55 homes given go-ahead despite school road safety fears

There is concern over how close the homes will be to a primary school - Credit: PA

A development of 55 new homes has been approved for a village, despite concerns over road safety near a primary school.

Joint applications for two sites near Langenhoe Community Primary School in Abberton by Mersea Homes were approved by Colchester Borough Council.

A new drop-off and pick-up point and access from Peldon Road have also been approved.

The application was deferred at a previous planning committee meeting in June, when councillors decided an improved drop-off point in the school, a crossing between the two sites, and other traffic calming measures should be investigated.

The committee has now agreed a series of extra conditions for the development, including further safety signage at the end of Peldon Road, and low-level lighting and improvements to the footway to its eastern side.

However, Essex Highways will not support a formal crossing, according to a planning agent speaking at the meeting on behalf of the applicant.

Andrew Ransome told the committee: “Essex Highways have also confirmed that they would not support a formal, controlled crossing at this location, as this particular intervention would actually put the safety of the highway users at risk, the opposite of what it’s trying to achieve.”

Ward councillor Robert Davidson said: “My main concern really is the safety of that crossing on Peldon Road.

“I there have been vigorous studies saying actually there is up to 20 seconds for people to cross.

“The problem is that we may have a deaf pupil who can’t hear the traffic and they won’t be able to see it coming out of the school across to site A, so I really do think there’s a significant safety problem.”

Fifty of the houses are planned for site A, and the remaining five for site B. Four of the houses in site A will be affordable homes.

The application is for outline permission, meaning reserved matters will have to return to the committee for approval at a later date.