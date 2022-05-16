Green light for eight homes in Suffolk village after plans revised

Indicative image of what the development in Combs, near Stowmarket, will look like. - Credit: Jackson Stops

Plans for eight homes in a Suffolk village have been given the green light.

The project in Combs, near Stowmarket, submitted by Hartbuild, is made up of eight three and four-bedroom homes on land west of Tannery Road.

Originally, plans were submitted in October 2021, but after changes were needed around designs and heritage, the process has only just reached conclusion.

Councillor John Matthissen said: “I believe the delays and rethink of the layout and house designs has resulted in a development that will have a much lower impact on the landscape and the listed buildings nearby.

"The Combs Tannery is a key part of the village’s history and it was right that its setting was properly respected.”

Developers, Hartbuild, said: "It has taken a while to secure detailed planning on this site but we are excited about now building out this scheme and breathing new life into a historic site.

"These homes will be very much 21st century but sympathetic to the more traditional surroundings."