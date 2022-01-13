Councils selected for government neighbourhood planning scheme

Councillors David Burn (right) and Clive Arthey (left) have reacted to the news that Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Council's have been selected as one of eleven areas nationwide to take part in the Neighbourhood Plans scheme. - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council / Babergh District Council

Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Councils have been selected for a pilot scheme aimed at making it easier for residents to be involved in development in their area.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced that the councils are among 11 areas nationwide to take part in the project.

The scheme involves neighbourhood planning, giving communities the ability to develop a vision for their area.

These Neighbourhood Plans carry statutory weight and will be used to help make decisions on planning applications.

The councils will receive £45,000 of Government funding for a new post to help with encouraging more local people to get involved in planning.

Babergh District Council's cabinet member for planning, councillor Clive Arthey, said: “This is marvellous news and will help us work with even more local communities to ensure they have a say on developments within their neighbourhoods and support those who want to be more active in the planning process to help shape their communities for the future.”

Clive Arthey, Independent councillor for Lavenham at Babergh District Council, as well as deputy council leader and cabinet member for planning - Credit: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Across both districts around 50 parish councils have already begun work on the Neighbourhood Plan process, with 16 plans already successfully integrated, with more close to completion.

Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for planning, councillor David Burn, said: "I welcome this funding boost for our work in engaging our local towns and parishes and supporting them to be more active and involved in community-led planning for their areas.

"Neighbourhood planning helps everyone to play a direct role in shaping their local area and I look forward to supporting even more communities in having their say in the months and years ahead.”

David Burn, Conservative cabinet member for planning at Mid Suffolk District Council - Credit: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Debenham and Eye are among the parishes that have already established Neighbourhood Plans, with areas such as Needham Market, Hadleigh and Lavenham at the stage where plans are in development.

You can find out the current situation of your local Neighbourhood Plan here:

Mid Suffolk Neighbourhood Plans

Babergh Neighbourhood Plans