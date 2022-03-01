Council rejects homes plan for village pub

Plans for two new homes at the Three Horseshoes in Barrow have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Plans to build two new homes in the grounds of a village pub have been refused.

West Suffolk Council has rejected applicant Cordage 33’s proposal to build the houses on land next to the Three Horseshoes in The Street, Barrow.

There were a number of objections to the plans, including from Barrow Parish Council which was concerned the construction of the properties could lead to the loss of the pub.

The size of the development was also questioned, along with the potential noise complaints, which could result in the pub having to restrict its opening hours.

Local residents also wrote to the council to object on the grounds of the threat of the loss of beer garden space and the impact on the pub, particularly the likely noise complaints from the occupiers of the new homes.