News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Council rejects homes plan for village pub

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:30 PM March 1, 2022
Plans for two new homes at the Three Horseshoes in Barrow have been rejected.

Plans for two new homes at the Three Horseshoes in Barrow have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Plans to build two new homes in the grounds of a village pub have been refused. 

West Suffolk Council has rejected applicant Cordage 33’s proposal to build the houses on land next to the Three Horseshoes in The Street, Barrow.

There were a number of objections to the plans, including from Barrow Parish Council which was concerned the construction of the properties could lead to the loss of the pub.

The size of the development was also questioned, along with the potential noise complaints, which could result in the pub having to restrict its opening hours. 

Local residents also wrote to the council to object on the grounds of the threat of the loss of beer garden space and the impact on the pub, particularly the likely noise complaints from the occupiers of the new homes. 

West Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Suffolk
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse has been taking bookings while closed, according to customers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
First-generation Suffolk Farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye are going to be appearing in a segment on Escape to the Country

Instagram

First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on Escape to the Country

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being felt by Suffolk shipping companies.

Suffolk shipping firms begin to feel impacts of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon