Plans for 7 homes in mid Suffolk village re-submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM June 19, 2022
Land to the south side of All Saints Road, which is subject to plans for seven homes.

Land to the south side of All Saints Road, which is subject to plans for seven homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Developers have resubmitted plans for seven new homes in Creeting St Mary.

The project lodged with Mid Suffolk District Council would see building take place on land to the south side of All Saints Road.

The scheme is a revised submission of plans that were turned down in December 2021.

A supporting statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin planning consultancy says: "The applicant recognises that there would be modest benefits from the construction of the new dwellings and from the contribution made by future occupants into the local economy.

"The site is located in an accessible location and, in the absence of any social detriment, the proposal must also be considered to be socially sustainable.

"A modest increase of homes in rural areas can assist the social stimulus of a village, with Creeting St Mary being no different."

A decision on the plans is expected at the end of July.

