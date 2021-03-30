News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
18 homes set to be built adjacent to A14 in village

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:30 AM March 30, 2021   
A developer is set to build 18 new homes near the A14 in Creeting St Mary, according to new plans.

J Breheny Contractors Ltd has submitted the proposals for the development on land in Flordon Road to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Several existing buildings on the half-acre site would be demolished to make way for the new builds.

The land is currently in use as a builders' yard.

Planning permission for another 52 homes adjacent to the land has already been granted to J Breheny Contractors.

Documents submitted alongside the proposals said the scheme would not cause a signinficant impact on the road network in the village and surrounding area.

The documents added: "The site is within walking distance from the core of Needham Market and its associated schools, shops, GP surgeries, dentists and railway station.

"The site is close to the A14, and provides good transport links and avoids new and additional traffic through the high street in Needham Market."

