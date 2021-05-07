Plans to turn former pub into 11-bed HMO are withdrawn

Published: 7:30 AM May 7, 2021

Plans to turn a former Suffolk pub into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) have been withdrawn.

The application was submitted to East Suffolk Council to turn the former Crown pub in Leiston into an 11-bedroom HMO after the pub was deemed to be no longer viable.

Agents Vision Design and Planning Consultants said the proposals included the creation of a lounge / dining area, as well as a kitchen, bathroom, and en-suite facilities which the applicants said would meet regulations.

Thirteen parking spaces were also to be created for those living in the building in King George's Avenue.

Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council recommended refusal of the project after raising "serious concerns" over the design layout.

According to East Suffolk Council's planning portal, the application has now been withdrawn - although no reasons have been given for the decision.

A design and access statement for the property said the pub ceased trading shortly before the pandemic began and was "already facing issues of viability before the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic".

The pub was put on the market in February 2020 and had its price dropped several times but failed to sell.