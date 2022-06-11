News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Demolition starts on former Stowmarket Middle School site

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM June 11, 2022
Proposed plans for the Walnut Walk site. Inset: former Stowmarket Middle School

Demolition work has started on a former middle school site in Stowmarket. - Credit: BMSDC/Archant

Demolition work has started on a former middle school site in Stowmarket.

The site has been redundant since Stowmarket Middle School closed in 2015 when Suffolk moved away from the former three-tier education system.

It is now being transformed into 38 homes for either shared ownership or as social or affordable housing.

CGI image of proposed homes

The site is now being transformed into 38 homes for either shared ownership or as social or affordable housing. - Credit: BMSDC

Initial activity involves boundary hoardings going up and consultation of an appointed ecologist to mitigate any impact on bats currently in hibernation.

The development will also include sustainability measures such as electric car charging points across the site.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said: "We realised there was an opportunity to buy it as a brownfield site in order to help meet local housing need and breathe new life into this town centre site as part of our wider vision for Stowmarket."

Stowmarket Middle School

The site has been redundant since Stowmarket Middle School closed in 2015 when Suffolk moved away from the former three-tier education system. - Credit: Archant

Members of the Stowmarket Community Noticeboard on Facebook reminisced on the site's time as a middle school. One wrote a post which said: "Sad to see what must be one of the newest school buildings being demolished."

