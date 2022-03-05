News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Derelict 19th century villa transformed into new homes

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM March 5, 2022
Creffield Villas has been transformed into new homes after being derelict for several years

Creffield Villas has been transformed into new homes after being derelict for several years - Credit: CAHL

A derelict Victorian villa has been restored to its former glory and converted into eight luxury homes as part of a council project to create new housing across its area.

The redevelopment of Creffield Villas in Lexden, Colchester, into six apartments with two town houses in the grounds has been carried out by Colchester Amphora Homes Ltd (CAHL), the commercial housing company wholly-owned by Colchester Borough Council.

Designed by award-winning architects Barefoot & Gilles, construction was carried out by Tiptree-based construction company, TJ Evers.

Sue Lissimore, portfolio holder for resources and deputy leader of the council, said: “It has been a real pleasure to see the high-quality, transformation of Creffield Villas from a derelict property into attractive, bright and spacious new homes.”

The development is part of Amphora Homes’ first phase of works to deliver 350 new homes across the borough by 2025. It is the first to reach market and all profits are returned to Colchester Borough Council for reinvestment into its core services.

Housing News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Postcodes in Hadleigh, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Bungay and Mildenhall won £1000

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ball set to join Town at end of season

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Darius Linkus who had the idea of a donation centre. Folk Cafe are taking donations to Poland to aid

Video

Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon