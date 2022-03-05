Derelict 19th century villa transformed into new homes

Creffield Villas has been transformed into new homes after being derelict for several years - Credit: CAHL

A derelict Victorian villa has been restored to its former glory and converted into eight luxury homes as part of a council project to create new housing across its area.

The redevelopment of Creffield Villas in Lexden, Colchester, into six apartments with two town houses in the grounds has been carried out by Colchester Amphora Homes Ltd (CAHL), the commercial housing company wholly-owned by Colchester Borough Council.

Designed by award-winning architects Barefoot & Gilles, construction was carried out by Tiptree-based construction company, TJ Evers.

Sue Lissimore, portfolio holder for resources and deputy leader of the council, said: “It has been a real pleasure to see the high-quality, transformation of Creffield Villas from a derelict property into attractive, bright and spacious new homes.”

The development is part of Amphora Homes’ first phase of works to deliver 350 new homes across the borough by 2025. It is the first to reach market and all profits are returned to Colchester Borough Council for reinvestment into its core services.