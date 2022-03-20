Village affordable homes delayed by objections

Highways concerns and a growing number of objections are delaying a decision on proposals for new affordable homes for rent in a village where residents find it hard to get on the property ladder.

East Suffolk Council has received proposals from Orwell Housing Association for 12 homes on pasture land off Mill Road in Peasenhall, where the average house price is more than £330,000.

The homes would be one-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom houses with access and parking.

But Suffolk County Council highways has lodged a holding objection because of lack of information about traffic that would be generated on Mill Road and Mill Hill, and also concerns over safe access for vehicles, the amount of car parking and driveway widths.

The application has also received more than 25 objections from villagers.

Their concerns include the land being a greenfield site outside of the village boundary, and claim it is unsuitable because of lack of supporting infrastructure. They say only 10 affordable homes are needed in Peasenhall according to current plans - and five of these are already allocated for land in Sibton Road.

Peasenhall Parish Council is opposing the plans.

It said: "The council strongly supports the provision of additional affordable housing in the village but believes that a development of 12 dwellings on this site is not practicable or sustainable.

"Our two main objections relate to traffic and sewerage. Mill Road is a narrow single track road which is regularly used by walkers, joggers, cyclists and horse riders. Along most of its length it is not wide enough for two cars to pass in opposite directions without one having to pull in.

"An additional 12 dwellings would increase traffic volumes to an unsafe level and the construction traffic would be a particular problem."

Orwell Housing Association said the East Suffolk Council housing enabling officer was able to support a scheme of six rented and six shared ownership homes.

Greg Dodds, the association's assistant director of development and growth, said: "The intention is to build some affordable homes to rent and buy to meet an identified local need. This will be a mixture of house types and sizes which will be made available to local families."