East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

First phase of new 265-home estate to provide £2m benefit for town

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM March 16, 2022
A CGI showing how the Castleton Grange project will look

A CGI showing how the Castleton Grange project will look - Credit: Persimmon Homes Suffolk

Developers say a project to build 138 new homes in Eye will inject £2million into the community.

Mid Suffolk District Council has granted Persimmon Homes Suffolk permission to build the properties - and work is set to start on the the site south of Eye airfield in April.

Ian Hamilton, managing director of Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We are pleased to secure approval of our reserved matters application and look forward to delivering these much-needed new homes for local people.

“As part of the planning consent for this site, Persimmon will be making financial contributions of more than £2million to support vital community infrastructure such as education, health, libraries, sports facilities, highways and public transport improvements – helping to ensure the long-term sustainability and prosperity of the town.”

The development will be known as Castleton Grange and include two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, of which 28 are designated as affordable homes for local people.

Mr Hamilton said: “In addition to homes designed to meet the demands of this community, Castleton Grange will provide significant areas of accessible public open space and improved pedestrian links to the wider community.

“This scheme represents the first phase of a larger housing development with a further 127 homes to follow in the second phase.”

