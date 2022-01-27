Adventure Golf attraction set to make way for new homes

The Adventure Golf attraction has been part of Felixstowe seafront since 1997 - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Felixstowe looks set to lose a seafront attraction to make way for flats and new tourism facilities.

Family Amusements, which also owns an arcade on the seafront and the town's pier, has submitted plans to demolish the Adventure Golf in Sea Road and replace it with a three-storey building featuring 16 flats with shops and cafes on the ground floor.

The company says the golf park - which opened in 1997 - has suffered a drop in use in recent years and has high maintenance costs and is nearing the end of its working life.

Robert Allerton, architect for Family Amusements, said: "The new internal spaces will provide year-round facilities and attractions for varied uses and contribute significantly more to the seafront ambiance than a seasonal attraction."

But the proposals - lodged with East Suffolk Council - have received a mixed reaction.

Sadly footfall at the golf attraction has declined - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Conservation group the Felixstowe Society said it considers the proposals "acceptable in this location" and the design reflects the architecture of existing buildings nearby.

However, Felixstowe Town Council disagrees and feels it will have a "significant detrimental impact on the Conservation Area, in which it sits.

The council has recommended refusal and says the scheme is against policy because it does not promote “high intensity tourist uses” and does not meet the requirement that “proposals should consider the whole site for resort related uses to provide a vibrant mix of activities”.

Residents who live around the site have also voiced objections - particularly over loss of light, open space, outlook and privacy.

The Adventure Golf in Sea Road, Felixstowe, could be demolished - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Some are also upset at the loss of the adventure golf and say Felixstowe cannot afford to lose further attractions.

The site has previously had permission for flats back in 1988. The new scheme would include four holiday flats.

Robert Allerton said: "These proposals represent a considered response to the redevelopment of a now redundant facility at the end of its life. Moreover, the proposals are a sustainable use of brown field land creating homes, employment and leisure, all of which are key ingredients to a successful development in this location."