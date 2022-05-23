Former Suffolk poultry farm site could be converted into homes

The site north of Fen Road, Hinderclay, where five new homes could be built, on a derelict poultry farm. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to turn the site of former poultry farm into homes have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The proposed project on land north of Fen Road, Hinderclay, has been submitted by Red Frog Developments.

The scheme is made up of five detached homes, including two single-storey three-bed, one single-storey four-bed and two one and a half storey four-bed dwellings.

The plans benefit from existing permission for the change of use and conversion of one of the two buildings planned to be demolished to make way for the homes, with the applicants saying that this proposal is an improvement from those approved in January this year.

The planning statement for the project says: "The proposed development is designed to be a significant enhancement of the approved, deliverable conversion of the existing agricultural building, providing better designed and more energy-efficient dwellings than would be delivered by the approved conversion, together with substantial biodiversity enhancements."

A decision on the plans is expected in late June.