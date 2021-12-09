Developer says Framlingham site for 49 self-build homes 'appropriate'

Land off Victoria Mill Road in Framlingham where plans have been lodged for 49 self-build homes - Credit: Google Maps

A developer has defended its application to build nearly 50 self-build houses by Framlingham after the decision on the site was postponed last month to allow councillors to review the area.

Leaper Land Promotion said its plan to build 49 homes on land of Victoria Mill Road is 'an efficient and appropriate use of the land', while residents have expressed concerns over narrow roads and number of houses.

On November 23, at an East Suffolk Council planning committee, the decision to approve or reject the application was deferred to allow councillors to visit the site.

Of the 49 houses there will be 'a lot of smaller units' including two-bedroom houses, which Leaper Land Promotion says is 'essential' for helping people get on the housing ladder. - Credit: Google Maps

The decision on the site is likely to return to the committee’s next meeting on December 21.

Resident Nerinda Evans believes that the development is too large and shouldn't be a priority, she said: "We have exceeded the planning targets already in Framlingham with a number of developments that have happened, and the neighbourhood plan states that it should be developed in two phases.

"We need things addressing in the community first, such as our doctors' surgeries oversubscribed, the school developments and placements, loads of infrastructure and services in the town need to keep pace before we do any further housing developments."

The narrow rural road leading to the site is described as "too difficult for large vehicles", even straightening the road still won't allow large vehicles to swing around and manoeuvre, according to Nerinda.

Ben Marten, from Leaper Land Promotion, believes the changes to the road will be a "huge improvement" in terms of both width and safety.

Leaper Land says it has already agreed measures with highways chiefs for Victoria Mill Road in Framlingham - Credit: Google Maps

With regards to concerns of open space loss, he said they will be "extremely marginal, we're moving one bit of grass verge to the other side of the road. Which you could even say improves the setting of the heritage building on the corner of Victoria Mill Road."

The developer has been been engaged with the council for a few years and believe it has been supportive because the proposal is "the best use of what is allocated for development within the boundary".

Mr Marten continued: "It's an efficient and appropriate use of the land.

"It's pretty important to recognise that if there were only 30 houses on a six-and-a-half acres that would be out of character with the rest of the village.

"Even at 49 it's half the density of the development to the east."