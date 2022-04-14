Date set for restoration of historic landmark HMS Ganges mast
- Credit: JONATHAN STOW
The long-awaited start of restoration work to return a dilapidated historic Royal Navy training mast to its former glory is set to begin in June.
Concerns had been raised on social media about the rusting landmark at the former site of HMS Ganges at Shotley peninsula, but developer Wavensmere Homes has announced that the 142ft high structure will be dismantled from May 3.
All sections of the mast will be removed, except for the lower steel section and lower platform.
A ceremony will take place on June 6 to commemorate the last time the mast was manned, on the same date in 1974.
Roger Jones, chair of HMS Ganges Museum, said: “We are really pleased that the work is going ahead and the developer has kept us informed of progress throughout the process.”
Plans for the land, known as Barrelmans Point, have been approved by Babergh District Council and include 285 homes, a 60-bed nursing home, retail and sports facilities, a doctor’s surgery, office space, a hotel and a café.
A spokesperson for Wavensmere Homes said: “Work will commence on May 3 to clear the area and remove all sections of the mast, leaving behind the lower steel section and the lower platform.”
Most Read
- 1 Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man
- 2 Chef sentenced for sexually assaulting paramedic on 999 call
- 3 Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay
- 4 O'Neill to depart Town at end of season
- 5 Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed
- 6 'I want to get back to the top with Ipswich' - McKenna outlines personal ambitions
- 7 Points targets, uncertain futures and subplots... What to look out for in Town's final four
- 8 Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again
- 9 Alesha Dixon becomes latest star to holiday in Suffolk this year
- 10 What days will bins be collected in Suffolk over Easter?
The mast was erected in 1907 where HMS Ganges, a 74-gun 18th century ship originally named Bengal, had stood before leaving for Chatham in 1906.
The vessel was used as an uncompromising Royal Navy training facility designed to produce recruits fit enough to serve at sea.
Naval recruits aged 15-18 used to train in ascending to the top platform at a height of 60ft before hoisting themselves over the platform’s edge.
Photos had been circulated online in February showing the mast in a poor state of repair, prompting fears that it was not being properly maintained, but both the mast and parade ground will be refurbished as part of the work on the homes development.