Developer of 70 new homes addresses construction traffic concerns

Park Road in Grundisburgh will be closed for two weeks from next Thursday. - Credit: Google Maps

A major housebuilder has told residents of Grundisburgh that strict measures will be in place to ensure construction traffic does not use small lanes in the village during a road closure later this month.

Hopkins Homes is building 70 homes in the village after being granted planning permission last October, which faced opposition from some residents.

As part of the development Park Road in the village is to be closed to traffic between August 11 and 25 - and special diversion routes around the village have been signposted.

However some local residents fear traffic heading to the site could try to drive through small lanes in the middle of the village.

Local resident Chris Dow has also written to Hopkins Homes to complain about the disruption caused to villagers during the summer, saying: "Your workforce is creating a dust storm that is engulfing half the village."

A spokesman for Hopkins Homes said: “As a responsible housebuilder we are firm in our approach to make sure all our contractors and suppliers use the correct route to the development site.

“We have written to all our contractors and suppliers to inform them of the correct route. The route not to take is clearly signposted as such.

“Should we be made aware of any vehicle connected to our site using an incorrect route we will speak to them to strongly remind them of the traffic regulations in place for the site.”

There had been some confusion with a letter sent to residents that incorrectly mentioned 80 houses being built on the site - but he confirmed the correct figure was 70 new homes.

The spokesman added “We are experiencing a very dry spell weather wise and development sites are generating greater dust levels than normal.

“We are taking measures to mitigate the impact of dust on this site including asking all vehicles to drive slowly on site and putting down dust suppressant material to help reduce its impact.”



