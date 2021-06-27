News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM June 27, 2021   
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Hadleigh's former White Horse pub is to be demolished - Credit: Google Maps

A home is to be built in place of a closed Hadleigh pub after proposals to demolish the property were given the green light by planners.

The White Horse, formerly known as the Donkey, closed for the last time in 2013 and has since been used as a carpet showroom.

The Stone Street property had been listed for sale with an asking price of £700,000, but a buyer was not found.

A planning application to demolish the pub and build a home in its place was submitted to Babergh District Council last December.

The application said the venue had closed as footfall was not high enough to "sustain a steady and consistent level of trade".

The documents added: "The White Horse has been on a clear decline over the last five years inclusive."

Hadleigh Town Council discussed the proposals but raised no objections.

Babergh planners approved the application to replace the property on Wednesday.



