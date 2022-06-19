Community views to be sought on coastal village homes plans

Residents are to be asked for their views on plans to create lasting improvements in a coastal community where key areas have been identified for regeneration.

Jaywick Sands - which includes one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country - will be the subject of a community consultation in the autumn over the proposed next steps for the area.

Tendring District Council (TDC) is looking to develop a Place Plan for the area, a framework to build on recent positive steps, such as new council homes built locally, and the new workspace and market project, building work for which has just begun.

Ideas proposed to be considered through the Place Plan are affordable housing and services on land owned by TDC either side of Lotus Way; redeveloping empty plots within Brooklands and the Village areas; working with landlords to improve housing quality; as well as improvements to streets and open spaces, such as making Brooklands one-way.

The plan could include more than 220 homes, a village centre, supermarket, GP surgery, nursery for pre-school children, and changes to the seafront.

The aim is to ensure the long-term improvement of Jaywick Sands as a place to live and work, and will depend on improvements to flood defences – which are currently being assessed by the Environment Agency.

The council has ruled out compulsory purchase orders or full-scale demolition – unpopular options that were considered in the past.

Paul Honeywood, TDC cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, encouraged people to take part in the consultation when it launches in September and October.

He said: “We need to take a broad view on the whole of Jaywick Sands if we are to successfully address the complex challenges – and grasp the strong opportunities – which it holds.

“These next steps build upon the good work done over a number of years, and as a rolling stone gathers no moss we’re really building some momentum now.

“The consultation is timed for the autumn so that people who may go away for the summer will not miss out on the opportunity to have their say, and when the time comes I would ask everyone to give us their views. It is really important to us that the community is part of this place-shaping process.”



