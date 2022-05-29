Regeneration plans proposed for 'deprived' coastal village

More than 200 new homes could be built in Jaywick as part of major plans to regenerate the coastal community.

Tendring District Council is aiming to create a Place Plan for the area - which includes one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country - to ensure its long-term improvement as a place to live and work.

Construction recently started on a new workspace and market project, and the future plans could include more than 220 homes, a village centre, supermarket, GP surgery, nursery for pre-school children, and changes to the seafront.

Two reports setting out the possible next steps for Jaywick Sands have been published and will be discussed by the council's planning policy and local plan committee tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31, and are likely to go out for consultation in the autumn.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, said this was the next step on the journey to maximise the opportunity for such a beautiful area.

He said: “The challenges in Jaywick Sands are complex, and often interlinked, meaning we need to take a wide view on rejuvenation of the whole area which is ripe with opportunity.

“We have already done much great work, from community-focused actions tackling fly-tipping and tidying up green spaces, to building new homes and the current construction of workspace to promote economic opportunity.

“But we are not complacent – we know much still needs to be done to tackle issues such as flood risk and poor quality housing, and doing nothing is not an option. That is why this Place Plan and Design Guide is looking at a range of ideas and proposals to help us, working with the community, improve people’s lives for generations to come.

“Only by having a proper plan for the future of Jaywick Sands, backed by the community, can we attract further private and public investment in the area and ask for government assistance in tackling some of the area’s most complex challenges.”

Ideas proposed include some development of affordable housing and services on land owned by TDC either side of Lotus Way; redeveloping empty plots within Brooklands and the Village areas; working with landlords to improve housing quality; as well as improvements to roads, such as making Brooklands one-way.

The projects will depend on improvements to flood defences – which are currently being assessed by the Environment Agency.



