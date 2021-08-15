News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside stunning £2million house with indoor pool and basketball court

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:30 AM August 15, 2021   
Check out this stunning four-bedroom house on the market for £2million 

Check out this stunning four-bedroom house on the market for £2million

Take a look inside this impressive property with an incredible indoor swimming complex on the market for £2million. 

Located at Langham, near Colchester, this property comes with a remarkable indoor pool facility, jacuzzi, sauna and a steam room. 

The house comes with an amazing indoor swimming complex

The house comes with an amazing indoor swimming complex

The design of the property flows throughout with double aspect bi-folding doors linking the kitchen to the breakfast room. 

There is a stunning terrace outside the breakfast room with a water fountain and seating area. 

The property also has six reception rooms and four bedrooms with the master room accompanied with a lovely Juliet balcony. 

Just one of the six stunning reception rooms in this property 

Just one of the six stunning reception rooms in this property

Situated behind electronic gates the property is set on 2.37 acres of land and also comes with a detached annexe. 

The annexe comes with an open plan kitchen/reception room, bathroom and en-suite shower room, making it a perfect place for visitors to stay. 

The open plan kitchen has been finished to a very high standard 

The open plan kitchen has been finished to a very high standard

Outside there is a generous tennis and basketball court as well as a pond with decking and paddock area. 

Property agent Alexander McNab, from the residential sales team at Savills, said: “Wisconsin is a fabulous family home. 

The property is set on 2.37 acres of land

The property is set on 2.37 acres of land

"The accommodation flows remarkably well, with well-proportioned and light filled rooms.

"The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is particularly impressive, with double aspect bi-folding doors that lead out to a lovely terrace with a water fountain and seating area. 

"The indoor swimming pool meanwhile  is one of the best I have ever seen – situated in a wonderful vaulted room alongside a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

You basically have your own spa resort in your own home 

You basically have your own spa resort in your own home

"You also get a tennis/basketball court, beautiful gardens and a great paddock – all in over two acres.”

This family would be great for hosting parties with its stunning grounds and tennis court

This family would be great for hosting parties with its stunning grounds and tennis court

