Look inside stunning £2million house with indoor pool and basketball court

Gallery

Published: 8:30 AM August 15, 2021

Check out this stunning four-bedroom house on the market for £2million - Credit: Peter Lambert

Take a look inside this impressive property with an incredible indoor swimming complex on the market for £2million.

Located at Langham, near Colchester, this property comes with a remarkable indoor pool facility, jacuzzi, sauna and a steam room.

The house comes with an amazing indoor swimming complex - Credit: Peter Lambert

The design of the property flows throughout with double aspect bi-folding doors linking the kitchen to the breakfast room.

There is a stunning terrace outside the breakfast room with a water fountain and seating area.

The property also has six reception rooms and four bedrooms with the master room accompanied with a lovely Juliet balcony.

Just one of the six stunning reception rooms in this property - Credit: Peter Lambert

Situated behind electronic gates the property is set on 2.37 acres of land and also comes with a detached annexe.

The annexe comes with an open plan kitchen/reception room, bathroom and en-suite shower room, making it a perfect place for visitors to stay.

The open plan kitchen has been finished to a very high standard - Credit: Peter Lambert

Outside there is a generous tennis and basketball court as well as a pond with decking and paddock area.

Property agent Alexander McNab, from the residential sales team at Savills, said: “Wisconsin is a fabulous family home.

The property is set on 2.37 acres of land - Credit: Peter Lambert

"The accommodation flows remarkably well, with well-proportioned and light filled rooms.

"The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is particularly impressive, with double aspect bi-folding doors that lead out to a lovely terrace with a water fountain and seating area.

"The indoor swimming pool meanwhile is one of the best I have ever seen – situated in a wonderful vaulted room alongside a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

You basically have your own spa resort in your own home - Credit: Peter Lambert

"You also get a tennis/basketball court, beautiful gardens and a great paddock – all in over two acres.”