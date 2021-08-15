Gallery
Look inside stunning £2million house with indoor pool and basketball court
- Credit: Peter Lambert
Take a look inside this impressive property with an incredible indoor swimming complex on the market for £2million.
Located at Langham, near Colchester, this property comes with a remarkable indoor pool facility, jacuzzi, sauna and a steam room.
The design of the property flows throughout with double aspect bi-folding doors linking the kitchen to the breakfast room.
There is a stunning terrace outside the breakfast room with a water fountain and seating area.
The property also has six reception rooms and four bedrooms with the master room accompanied with a lovely Juliet balcony.
Situated behind electronic gates the property is set on 2.37 acres of land and also comes with a detached annexe.
The annexe comes with an open plan kitchen/reception room, bathroom and en-suite shower room, making it a perfect place for visitors to stay.
Outside there is a generous tennis and basketball court as well as a pond with decking and paddock area.
Property agent Alexander McNab, from the residential sales team at Savills, said: “Wisconsin is a fabulous family home.
"The accommodation flows remarkably well, with well-proportioned and light filled rooms.
"The bespoke kitchen/breakfast room is particularly impressive, with double aspect bi-folding doors that lead out to a lovely terrace with a water fountain and seating area.
"The indoor swimming pool meanwhile is one of the best I have ever seen – situated in a wonderful vaulted room alongside a jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.
"You also get a tennis/basketball court, beautiful gardens and a great paddock – all in over two acres.”