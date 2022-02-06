News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Final phase of 1,000-home Bury St Edmunds development under way

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM February 6, 2022
A warm welcome for prospective purchasers looking for a home at Bronze Fields at Marham Park - Credit: Bellway Eastern Counties

Properties on the final phase of a 1,000-home development on the edge of Bury St Edmunds will be occupied this year.

Bellway Eastern Counties is building 198 new homes at Bronze Fields, off Marham Parkway, as part of a wider 330-home neighbourhood forming the final phase of the huge Marham Park.

The developer is delivering a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties and has now opened two new showrooms as it invites prospective homeowners to buy.

Rachael Gatehouse, sales manager for Bellway Eastern Counties, said:  “We have been looking forward to being able to open the showhomes to give prospective buyers a feel of the spacious layout and high quality of construction of our new houses.

“Both showhomes have been beautifully dressed by our interior design team and provide visitors with a perfect chance to visualise what it could be like to live in one of these properties.”

Bronze Fields is part of the last phase of the Marham Park consortium development, which is a 1,000-home extension of Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds News

