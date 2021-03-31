Stowmarket 141 homes plan given green light
- Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council
A total of 141 new homes will be built in Stowmarket - after plans to increase the size of the development were approved.
Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee last month deferred an application by Bellway Homes to increase the number of homes at Cedars Park, off Gun Cotton Way, from 116 to 141 properties.
Councillors asked developers to return with provision for a play area and explore whether a crossing can be added to Gun Cotton Way to improve pedestrian safety.
The application, which returned on Wednesday afternoon and was approved by seven votes to one, now features a play area.
However, no changes have been made with regard to a crossing. Suffolk Highways said in its response that it was satisfied with the roads.
Laura Dudley-Smith, planning consultant with Strutt and Parker on behalf of Bellway, said: "Bellway Homes have taken those comments on board and reviewed options carefully.
She said some more space had been identified and added: "Through some redesigning of this area, the space has been made large enough to accommodate a toddler and young children's play area."
She added that the revised housing mix "better suits local housing demand and current market conditions", centred around first-time buyers and downsizers.
Planning permission secured in 2018 was originally for 68 homes on one portion of the land and 48 on the adjacent land, as well as commercial units.
The new application brings that up to 141, while the commercial units - drive-through McDonald's and Costa stores - have already been built and been in use for some time.
The revised housing mix features the number of four-bedroom homes reduced by 10.
There are now four more one-bedroom homes, 13 more two-bedroom properties - including two bungalows - and 18 more three bedroom homes.
The revisions have been welcomed by ward councillors Terence Carter and Dave Muller.
Mr Carter said: "I like having more one and two-bedroom properties and fewer larger ones."
He said the applicants have been "very agreeable" in addressing concerns raised.
Mr Muller added that the play area was "excellent, one of the best I have seen in the whole of the Cedars Park area".
A start date for work has not yet been made clear.