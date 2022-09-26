64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests

Final plans for 64 new homes in a Suffolk village are set to get the go-ahead this week - despite objections from residents that the estate would "not fit in" with the character of the area.

Keepmoat Homes want to build the development on nine acres of land east of Greenacres at Old Newton.

The scheme - which already has outline approval - would include 22 affordable homes.

But Old Newton with Dagworth and Gipping Parish Council has objected to the reserved matters application, giving details of the development, because its "appearance does not fit in with existing village" and the "design is not typical of Suffolk character".

The parish council said there would be "an intensification of existing problems with [the] school route" and the parking provision would lead to people parking on pavements and verges, and feared emergency vehicles will not be able to access the site safely.

However, Mid Suffolk council planning officers feel the design of the proposed homes is acceptable and "while the proposed homes are not ‘chocolate box’ rural in appearance they do contain elements that are commonly found in the rural area".

The county council felt parking provision was appropriate and the route to the local school was not considered to be adversely intensified.

Members of the district development control committee are recommended to approve the plans on Wednesday, September 28.



