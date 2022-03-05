News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New homes will increase iconic Suffolk village's households by 40%

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM March 5, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Eighteen new homes will be built at Charsfield - Suffolk's Akenfield film set - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Planners have given the go-ahead for 18 new homes in one of Suffolk's most iconic villages.

Residents though are not happy with the project - and say the properties, along with 20 already under construction in the first  phase of the development, will increase the number of homes in Charsfield by 40%.

The village was the setting for the film of Ronald Blythe's award-winning portrait of Suffolk rural life, Akenfield.

But parish councillors say while there is a need for housing for older residents, they are "very concerned" about the impact the development will have on Charsfield.

The council said: "The parish council considers the current amenities totally inadequate to cope with this.

Charsfield

Concern has been voiced about new homes being built at Charsfield as the village has so few local amenities - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

"We have no public transport to Wickham Market or Woodbridge and only two buses a day to Ipswich. The nearest GP surgery and dentist in Wickham Market are already oversubscribed.

"Our village roads will be unable to cope with the increased traffic and we have two extremely dangerous stretches of the B1078, one of which is the main entrance to Charsfield.

"While there is a need for housing for older residents, without more thought to infrastructure the elderly will, in effect, find themselves stranded with no public transport to the nearest shops four miles away; inadequate medical support; and, for the more infirm The Street unsuitable for wheelchairs."

East Suffolk Council has agreed the 18 new homes - six of them affordable - can be built on around two acres of farmland off St Peters Close, around 100 metres from the grade one listed St Peter's Church.

East Coast Planning Services Ltd, for Park Properties New Homes Ltd, said it would be a mixed residential development comprising eight two-storey houses, eight bungalows and two flats.

The site is allocated for homes in the local plan and lies immediately to the north of a development of 20 dwellings currently under construction by the applicant company.

East Coast Planning Services said: "The application will deliver an attractive development of varying house types and sizes that will help meet the housing needs of the area, particularly those of an ageing population."

