Developers plan 900 new homes at edge-of-resort site

Published: 4:18 PM September 9, 2021

900 new homes could be built near Clacton - Credit: Archant

Plans to build a massive development of more than 900 homes and a primary school near Clacton-on-Sea have taken a step forward.

Developer Scott Properties also wants to build a nursery, shops an 80-bed care home in Oakwood Park, Clacton-on-Sea, according to the plans.

Outline permission would provide up to 700 dwellings, ancillary works, retail units, a community building and a mix-use local centre which would include a primary school and a 56-place early years and childcare facility.

Scott Properties has now submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to Tendring District Council before a formal application is launched as part of the same application.

According to the Government website, this is when an applicant asks the local planning authority for its opinion on what information needs to be included in an Environmental Statement (ES).

A response will help form a hybrid planning application expected later this year.

The submission says that as part of that the developer will seek full planning permission for 160 age restricted bungalows and an 80 bed care home.

The site is designated as countryside in Tendring’s Local Plan. However, according to the emerging Local Plan, the site is allocated as a Strategic Allocated Mixed Use site (SAMU).

Council plans show the development is proposed to include 21.1 hectares of new homes; 3.3 hectares of public open space; 2.1 hectares of land for a new primary school and early years childcare facility; 1.93 hectares of land for care and extra care facilities; and one hectare of land for health care facilities.

Tendring says a pedestrian route will also be needed to connect with the adjoining development of up to 250 homes in Thorpe Road - and the developers of the sites are working together on a solution.

Tendring District Council first confirmed a proposed development “comprising approximately 1,000 dwellings, new school and potential doctor’s surgery” to the south of Holland Road, Little Clacton, would need EIA screening in 2016, according to an EIA scoping letter from the developer.

Since 2016, the number of dwellings has been reduced to approximately 900.

According to the letter, the environmental topics to be scoped include socio economics, traffic, air quality, noise and vibration, landscape and visual impact, ecology and biodiversity net gain.

The assessment will expire on September 24.



