Revealed: The highest house prices near Suffolk's 'outstanding' schools

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM December 14, 2021
The most expensive areas near 'outstanding' schools in Suffolk have been revealed

The most expensive areas near 'outstanding' schools in Suffolk have been revealed

House prices near Suffolk's best schools can be higher than £500,000 as estate agents reveal families are willing to pay a premium for their children's education.

Office for National Statistics data has been collated with Ofsted reports to reveal how much buyers pay on average in neighbourhoods with 'outstanding'-rated schools.

Risby near Bury St Edmunds had the most expensive homes in the list, with property for sale near Risby CEVC Primary School costing an average of £579,100.

Other pricey postcodes included Copdock & Washbrook at £545,000, near Hintlesham and Chattisham Primary School, and Whepstead & Wickhambrook at £428,000, which has Wickhambrook Primary Academy.

However, some of the neighbourhoods in Ipswich had comparatively low prices despite being in the presence of an 'outstanding' school — with properties in Gainsborough selling for an average of £170,000.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk, said growing families are typically looking for a range of facilities when looking to buy a home.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk

He said: "Highly regarded schools have long been a key driver for housing demand and a huge proportion of buyers cite their children’s education as a key factor in their decisions about where to live.

"People will compromise on many things but when it comes to schools they will do everything in their power to ensure the best education for their children – and that often includes paying a premium in order to be close to a state primary or secondary school rated outstanding by Ofsted.

"We see that in areas of Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds for example, where demand is always high, but also in parts of Ipswich such as around Christchurch Park.

"The decision is also driven by the fact that these hotspots are often also characterised by good communication links and have high quality amenities such as independent shops, restaurants and leisure facilities, all of which are of great appeal to growing families."

